South honours war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Naval personnel have been training in Portsmouth for weeks in preparation for their role at the cenotaph on Sunday. Rachel Hepworth went to watch their final rehearsals.

Two minutes silence will be observed at services across the south as part of the Remembrance Day commemorations.

Veterans and current servicemen and women will be joined by members of the public to honour those who gave their lives in the service of their country.

Parades are taking place in cities, towns and villages, including larger events in Portsmouth, Southampton, Oxford, Brighton, Reading, Canterbury and Bournemouth.

Hundreds of Navy personnel, including Royal Marines and nursing staff, are taking part in the national service and procession at the cenotaph in London.

