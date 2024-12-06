A man who killed his mother in her home, claiming "demons were responsible", has been found guilty of murder.44-year-old Anna Jones was discovered at her home on Station Road in Petersfield, Hampshire just before 8pm on Tuesday 9 May 2023.

Her son Anarlyn Jones, aged 26 and from Bordon, who was formerly known as Bronwyn Jones but now identifies as male, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder two days later.

Jones was found guilty following a nine-day trial at Portsmouth Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced in January 2025.

Anarlyn Jones was found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

T he jury at Portsmouth Crown Court heard that Anarlyn Jones had called 999 and told the operator that he had repeatedly stabbed his mother, but that she had begged him to do it and demons were responsible, which he repeated to officers at the scene.

Despite this however, the prosecution claimed that Anarlyn had killed his mother in a fit of rage after consuming a 'significant amount of alcohol'.

The jury heard how neighbours saw Anarlyn "clambering up the stairs like something out of a horror film...covered head to toe in red...carrying a bottle of brandy...repeating: 'I've killed her, I've killed her'".

Anarlyn denied that alcohol and anger were the cause and claimed his mother had begged to be killed due to health problems, but then changed her mind during the attack. However, the court heard that Anna Jones had 'struggled vigorously' for her life.

H e was found guilty of murder ahead of sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court on 31 January.

