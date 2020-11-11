Double dose of MDMA costing £10 took girl's life, inquest hears

The mum of a 15-year-old girl from Northallerton who died after taking ecstasy costing £10 is urging parents to talk to their children about the drug.

Leah Heyes died in hospital after collapsing in Applegarth Car Park in Northallerton on 11 May 2019.

An inquest into her death heard she had taken a double dose of MDMA, the chemical name for ecstasy and had arranged to buy the drugs several days earlier via text message.

The inquest held at County Hall in North Yorkshire heard that the teenager suffered a 'rapid cardiac arrest' soon after ingesting the MDMA, and was unresponsive on arrival at James Cook University Hospital.

Two teenagers admitted supplying the drug that killed Leah.

Connor Kirkwood, 18, from Dishforth, and Mitchell Southern, 19, from Thirsk, both pleaded guilty to supplying MDMA, also known as ecstasy. Kirkwood also pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine. They are due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on 16 November 2020.

Leah with her mother Kerry Credit: Family photo

Kerry Roberts says she did manage to speak her daughter, who she describes as her best friend, on the night she collapsed.

I was given a phone call by her friend. We just thought she was drunk and had got too drunk. I thought I was going to be taking her home and telling her off. As soon as we got to the car park I said to my partner something is not right. She knew I was there, she said mum. Kerry Roberts, Leah's mother

Leah’s mum Kerry Roberts is now working with the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire Julia Mulligan to raise awareness of the drug.

Kerry says since Leah’s death she has been shocked to hear how available the drug is and how cheap it is to buy. She says she did speak openly with Leah about drugs but not MDMA, as she didn’t realise how much of a problem it was.

Three or four children in the last year have died, fifteen and sixteen year olds in North Yorkshire have died from this drug. It scares me how easy it is. I want kids to stop and realise the dangers and realise what it’s doing to the parents. No parent should feel like I feel everyday. Kerry Roberts, Leah's mother

Following Leah’s death, the Conservative North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan held a drugs summit in the county and said she was told the drug is being sold for as little as £2.50 on the streets of North Yorkshire.

Today, she called on authorities and other agencies in the county to continue to get together and show leadership in tackling the issue.

If you talk to young people they will tell you candidly it is available wherever they want it and whenever they want it but when you look at the official statistics that public health are working from ecstasy, MDMA doesn’t really focus in those statistics. Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Everyone is doing a lot of work around County Line type drugs but there is a big gap in understanding around these recreational party drugs and we need a better understanding because they are killing people. Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Leah as a toddler Credit: Family photo

Kerry was eleven weeks pregnant when Leah died and says she is devastated she never got to meet her little sister Ava.

She couldn’t wait to be a big sister. She was so excited that I was pregnant, she cried when I told her. It devastates me that Leah never got to meet her, she would have been the best big sister. They would have had a lot of fun together. Kerry Roberts, Leah's mother