Increase in North East women selling sex online during lockdown

A new report published by the charity Changing Lives has found an increase in North East women using the internet to sell sex in order to survive during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The charity was commissioned by the Northumbria and Durham Police & Crime Commissioners to provide an outreach service online - "net-reach'.

It is the first time the charity has reached out online and they have been able to provide support to vulnerable women. The charity says so-called 'survival sex', to buy food or secure a place to stay, has increased since the Covid outbreak began.

One of the adverts, written by a woman, said “I’m struggling to get by day by day. Quite embarrassing coming on here to be fair…” whilst another written by a single mother said "desperate for some help with food and electric…”

'Hayley', 21, from Sunderland was approached by Changing Lives after she posted an advert stating “Need somewhere to live. I’m single so I can date the person whose place it is. I’m 20, female and I used to have a sugar daddy”

Now receiving support from the charity, she told ITV News things became desperate during lockdown. We’ve changed her name to protect her identity.

I didn’t have enough money to even feed myself and was feeling very low. Lockdown has been very hard for finding jobs or even coping, with hardly no support. I turned to this because I got the cash to help me and because of the attention that people wanted me, as I was very lonely. It did make me feel dirty that I had to turn to this, as it shouldn’t be that way. Hayley

Laura McIntrye, of Changing Lives. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The charity’s report, published on Thursday, discovered two websites containing nearly 600 profiles from the Northumbria area.

It found 338 profiles advertising the sale of sex were people aged 18 to 25. That made up 57 per cent of all the profiles found.

28 per cent of profiles were listed as being aged 26 to 35 years old, 10 per cent aged 36 to 45, 4 per cent 46 to 55, and 1 per cent aged above 56.

We’re concerned about transition ages and young women being, you know, advertising sex and I think the link between financial hardship and poverty, so we’ve seen women who are looking to exchange sex or sell sex for the very first time due to the impact of Covid-19. Laura McIntyre, Changing Lives

Research says so-called 'survival sex', to buy food or secure a place to stay, has increased since the Covid outbreak began. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Some of the adverts posted by men were so extreme that the details are too gruesome to share, but they included references to child sexual exploitation, violence and serious indecent assaults. These were all reported to the police.

One example of an advert posted by a man was "spare room available in Northumberland… Can be rent free for the right girl!”

Men are advertising for women who are desperate to do things who, otherwise, they never would do and that’s taking advantage of people who are suffering from deprivation, who are really struggling and who are really desperate and that is one of the most shocking things about what we found. Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police & Crime Commissioner

In response to the report, the Treasury highlighted a number of financial support packages it has provided to people, including the £2.9 billion Restart programme to help one million unemployed people find work, the Plan for Jobs and Kickstart schemes, to create 250,000 government-subsidised jobs for young people and the ongoing furlough scheme.