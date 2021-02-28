Wild campers breach coronavirus restrictions in North Yorkshire

Staithes and Whitby Coastguard Rescue Teams were called out on Saturday afternoon, after concerns from colleagues in Humberside about two adults and a young child camping on a cliff edge.

Credit: Staithes Coastguard

An officer from North Yorkshire Police also attended due to the breach of coronavirus restrictions.

It's understood by ITV News Tyne Tees that two of them had travelled from South Yorkshire.

Safety advice was given from Coastguard Rescue Officers due to the dangerous location of their tent, especially with recent landslips - and they've used this as a reminder to people to stick to designated footpaths on The Cleveland Way.