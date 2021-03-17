£3 million funding boost to UK's first hydrogen transport hub in Teesside

Tees Valley will become home to the UK's first-ever hydrogen transport hub following a £3 million kick start of government funding.

The plans announced last year will create 5,000 new jobs for the region.

The investment aims for a greener future by using cutting-edge hydrogen technology across all transport modes.

By harnessing the power of hydrogen technology, we have the opportunity to bring long-term prosperity right across the country. Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that this decision will make the UK a “global leader in hydrogen technology.”

The hub will research the role of hydrogen as part of the energy transition in the transport sector, and help meet the UK's target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Pop-up trials could see shops, supermarkets, online retailers, warehouse operators and delivery companies using hydrogen-powered transport to move goods. It will also hope to achieve emission-free bus services, as well as zero-emission refuse vehicles.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and Transport Minister Rachel Maclean with a hydrogen car Credit: Tees Valley Combined Authority

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said:

"From offshore wind manufacturing, carbon capture utilization and storage and hydrogen, make no mistake Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool are at the forefront of powering forward the UK's clean energy ambitions."

We can lead the way in developing the technology and fully unleash our area's potential as we build back greener. Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor

The hub is expected to open in 2025.