Coastguard warns public to stay away after dead whale washed up on Blyth beach

The Coastguard is warning the public to stay away after a dead humpback whale washed up on Blyth beach.

They received reports of the beached whale in Northumberland this morning and a cordon is now in place.

At around 7.15am today, HM Coastguard received a report of a beached whale close to the shoreline at Blyth Beach, Northumberland. Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team were sent to assist and report details of the incident. The receiver of wreck has also been informed. Marine and Coastguard Agency (MCA)

Whale rescue experts said it was clear the 36ft animal had been dead long before it was washed up and it was already decomposing.

Northumberland County Council said it is organising the removal and disposal of the carcass.

Police have erected a cordon around it and we are putting signs warning people to stay away. Further signs will be put up on the prom to advise people in the area to keep their dogs on leads and ensure they stay away from the whale. Because of the partial decomposition there is an unpleasant smell and we urge people not to visit the area until it has been removed. Northumbria County Council

There were reports another humpback whale was spotted dead off-shore last week close to Dunstanburgh Castle, about 30 miles up the coast from Blyth.

Dunstanburgh Castle was the site of another humpback whale beaching in September 2019.

Earlier this year a 10m (32ft) sperm whale was washed up dead on the north Norfolk coast, at Sheringham.

This was thought to be related to an incident on Christmas Eve when ten sperm whales died after becoming stranded between Withernsea and Tunstall in East Yorkshire.