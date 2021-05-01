May Day protests underway in Newcastle

Crowds have gathered in Newcastle city centre for 'Kill the Bill' and climate change protests.

They arrived at Grey's Monument at around 1pm and marched to the Civic Centre.

Groups such as Stand Up to Racism North East and Extinction Rebellion have joined the protest. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Currently, police have to show a protest may result in “serious public disorder, serious damage to property or serious disruption to the life of the community” before they are able to put restrictions on it.

They also need to prove protesters know they have been told to move on.

The new bill would mean permission for protests needs to be granted in advance and protesters could be fined £2,500 if they go ahead with a protest without permission.

People are also protesting against government inaction on climate change two years since an environmental emergency was declared.

Four roadblock protesters, two in Newcastle and one in Jesmond and Durham have been arrested.

Extinction Rebellion protesters set up roadblocks in Newcastle city Centre, Jesmond and Durham. Credit: Extinction Rebellion North East and Cumbria

Similar events are taking place in Centre Square in Middlesbrough and across the country.