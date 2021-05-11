Plans revealed for £100m Darlington Station redevelopment

Images have been released to show what Darlington Station could look like after the completion of a major multi-million redevelopment.

The £100 million scheme, which includes £25 million from the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority, will mean new platforms, a new entrance, a station building and transport interchange.

It is hoped the new-look station will improve connections not just nationally via the East Coast Main Line, but to other stations across the region as well.

The major redevelopment work will see three new platforms on the east side of the existing station to accommodate current and additional services, a new station building and a new footbridge linking the new platforms and building with the existing station.

An upgrade to the Victoria Road entranceway and car park, pick up and drop off points on the western side of the station is planned, alongside new road layouts, wider pavements and improvements to walking and cycling access, all to make the station easier to reach no matter how passengers are getting there.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said “The development of Darlington Station will be transformational for our region and is an essential part of my plan to give thousands of passengers from across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool the faster, more frequent and better-quality services that they rightfully deserve.

“With the town set to host hundreds of staff from the Treasury and Department for International Trade, and as lockdown restrictions are lifted to allow travel for leisure as well as business, it is only right that we have a station that is fit-for-purpose with enhanced local services and links to London."

A business case was submitted to Government in January 2020, including some land acquisition adjacent to the station.

A formal planning application is set to be submitted in June.

Work is planned to be completed in December 2024, in time for 2025’s 200th anniversary celebrations of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, recognising Darlington as the birthplace of the modern railway.