Steps star and honorary Mackem to perform in Darlington pantomime

Steps star and Sunderland resident Faye Tozer will lead the cast of this year’s Darlington Hippodrome pantomime, Cinderella.

Faye, who lives in West Boldon with her husband - Sunderland born businessman Michael Smith - and their son, will be playing the Fairy Godmother when the curtains go up on Friday 10 December.

As one fifth of the pop band Steps for the last two decades, Faye and her band-mates released over twenty hit singles and five chart-topping studio albums, amassing record sales of over 20 million worldwide.

Outside of Steps, Faye has also starred in many musicals including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s one-woman musical Tell Me On A Sunday, and Over The Rainbow where she played the late Eva Cassidy. Before the panto, she will star in the hit musical Singin’ in the Rain at London’s Sadler’s Wells theatre.

In 2018, Faye took part in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. Coupled with Giovanni Pernice, the pair only narrowly missed out on winning the coveted glitter ball trophy.

Locally, she is a patron of South Shields charity The Charlie Cookson Foundation, which was launched in honour of Charlie, who died aged 30 months in October 2013 after fighting an undiagnosed condition.

Cinderella will see pantomime make its long-awaited return to Darlington Hippodrome following the closure of the venue due to the Covid pandemic, brought to audiences by the critically-acclaimed production team behind the last twenty festive productions.

Faye is undoubtedly an absolute star, and a natural at pantomime, bringing all of her undeniable warmth, humour, fancy footwork and stunning vocals. We’re delighted to be able to team up with her once again and let her cast her spell over Darlington audiences and bring back the magic of pantomime now that we are able to do so. Michael Harrison, Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes

Heather Tarran-Jones, Programming and Development Director of Darlington Hippodrome, says, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Faye will be with us for Cinderella and I am sure she will be a great hit with audiences of all ages.”

Cinderella runs at the Darlington Hippodrome 10-31 December 2021.