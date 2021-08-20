A former Northumbria Police officer who groomed two vulnerable single mothers and had sex with one whilst on duty has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Erling Leask, of Newcastle, contacted the women when he worked as a police constable for Northumbria Police in the early 2000s. He left the force a few years later.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to indecent assault, and misconduct in public office.

He was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court to 20 months, suspended for two years.

Leask had a consensual sexual relationship with one woman over several months, sometimes visiting her twice a day.

He made similar advances to another woman and, having got her phone number for work reasons, he messaged her to say she looked nice and that he "fancied her."The court was told that after inviting her to a local park, he kissed her on the lips -something the woman did not expect, leading to the charge of indecent assault.

In a statement read in court, the woman said: "I know not all police officers are bad but at the time I stopped trusting the police.

"I was worried that as a police officer he would be able to find out my address at any time.

"I felt intimidated and worried about the reaction of the police, also worried about something happening to me afterwards."

Judge Julie Clemitson said Leask's "unwanted attention" had a significant impact on the victims.She added: "By wearing the uniform you gave the impression they were protected andsafe. Instead, you abused your position."

Superintendent Steve Ammari, Head of the Professional Standards Department at Northumbria Police, said: “Former officer Erling Leask abused his position of trust and we want to make it clear his behaviour was completely unacceptable.

"He has not worked for the Force for 15 years, and we want to reassure the public that his actions are in no way representative of the officers and staff who every single day display the highest levels of professionalism and commitment to the communities we are proud to serve.”​

As well as the suspended jail sentence, Leask was ordered to carry out 50 days of rehabilitation and 100 hours of unpaid work.