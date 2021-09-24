Play video

Report by Tom Sheldrick

Middlesborough, Redcar, Darlington and Thornaby - Michael Gove visited them all on his first outing as Secretary of State for Levelling Up.

As part of the latest cabinet reshuffle, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government was renamed the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Mr Gove was named the rebranded department's very first minister.

But what does 'levelling up' actually mean? This was the question ITV's political correspondent Tom Sheldrick asked Mr Gove at the site of the old Redcar steelworks.

Levelling up means great local leadership and you can see it here in Teeside. It also means investment - making sure people have better jobs, a better future, great educational opportunities and a great connection with the rest of the country. All you need to do to understand levelling up, is come here. Michael Gove on what levelling up means

But, according to an exclusive report for ITV News from the Institute for Government (IFG), 58% of Brits don't know what the policy is.

And here in the North East, many do not believe they are operating on a level playing field.

46% of people in the North East feel they have equal opportunities

The government is due this autumn to publish a white paper to clarify exactly what the policy hopes to achieve.

A statement said: “Levelling up is about spreading opportunity, boosting living standards and improving public services so that every part of the UK can thrive.

“By empowering local leaders and giving communities more control to shape the places they live in, we are creating more vibrant places to live and work which will give more people a real sense of local pride.

“The Government will publish a White Paper that will drive forward our central mission to level up every corner of the UK.”