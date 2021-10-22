Bishop Auckland music producer joins calls to remove stigma around stammering

Play video

Report by Kevin Ashford

Jordan Caygill, who lives in Bishop Auckland, produces music for movie trailers.

For as long as he can remember, he has stammered - a trait he says made childhood an isolating and often difficult experience.

Jordan wants society to begin actively removing the stigma around stammering.

"I think if people from all over embraced stammering, it wouldn't be an issue," he tells ITV News Tyne Tees.

"It would eradicate so many things - the anxieties, people getting frightened to stick their hand up in class and answer a question... that was something I never used to do because I was so frightened."

8% of children stammer at some point

1-3% of adults say they stammer

Jordan joins a host of global stammerers and activists in raising awareness for the condition on International Stuttering Awareness Day on Friday 22 October.

The charity Stamma are campaigning to increase representation of speech disfluencies.

They say doing so will serve to normalise stammering and have launched a petition to "ensure that people who stammer are represented in our media spaces".

Play video

If the media reflected society better then people that don't stammer would... see people that stammer for the rich and complex human beings we are and not just seeing us for the way we talk. Kirsten Howells, Stamma

The petition has reached 1,519 signatures out of a target 2,500. It has received the support of Ofcom.