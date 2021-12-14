Christmas tree-cycling scheme launches to raise money for Teesside Hospice

Teesside Hospice is bringing its Christmas tree collection service back this year - and with local councils stopping their free collections, they are backing the donation scheme.

The charity collects old Christmas trees in the new year, in exchange for a donation. The money is then used to support terminally ill patients and their families.

2020 was the hospice's most successful collection so far but they hope that this year will be even bigger.

2,400 Christmas trees recycled in 2020

£24,756 raised for the hospice in donations

All Christmas trees are chipped and recycled to be used in local parks.

Collections will take place 7-10 January, and registration is open until midnight on 3 January. It is run entirely by volunteers and covers Teesside postcodes from TS1 to TS23.

The hospice says donations can be of any amount but has issued this guidance on what each value could buy: