Video report by Katie Cole

Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets away from the beach after reports of some becoming unwell.

Vets across North Yorkshire and Teesside say they've been 'inundated' with calls about dogs experiencing sickness and diarrhoea.

It has been reported in towns and villages along the North coast including Scarborough, Whitby, Saltburn and Seaton Sluice on North Tyneside.

It is not yet known what is causing the illness.

In a post on social media, Yorkshire Pet Care advised owners to keep their pets away from the coastline 'for the foreseeable future'.

It read: "I work within several practices up and down the North East coast and we have recently been inundated with dogs coming off the beaches with vomiting and diarrhoea.

"Personally until the local authorities have got to the bottom of it I would not recommend taking your pets on the beach for the foreseeable future.

"I have been in touch with governing bodies and they are currently looking into it.

"If your dog is showing symptoms please make the local authorities aware as well as seeking veterinary attention should your pet need it."

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told ITV News Tyne Tees it is aware of the issue and in contact with the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

The government department stressed it is not aware of any link with thousands of dead crustaceans washing up on our shorelines late last year.

Scarborough Council tweeted: "We are in discussions to gather intelligence and carry out investigations into possible causes."