Vets have urged dog owners not to panic after a spike in 'mystery' vomiting cases with canines in Teesside and North Yorkshire.

The British Veterinary Association say there is no evidence to suggest the reports are linked to local beaches.

There had been concerns it could have been linked to the hundreds of dead crabs and lobsters that have been washed up.

British Veterinary Association President, Dr Justine Shotton told ITV News Tyne Tees: "We would advise continuing to walk your dog as usual wherever that may be.

"What we would say is that if your dog is showing symptoms, so if it's poorly, showing any vomiting or diarrhoea, it is sensible to keep it away from other dogs."

Defra, the government Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, says it is aware of the concerns of pet dogs becoming ill and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has also been alerted to the issue.