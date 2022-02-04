Crystal Palace FC has donated £1,000 to a GoFundMe page to support Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee’s wife Gemma following a brain cancer diagnosis.

Ahead of the FA Cup tie this weekend, the South London club urged its supporters to donate to the fundraiser, which was set up 2 months ago.

It's led to over £60,000 being donated by football fans across the country.

Gemma, 41, was told she had 12 months to live in 2019 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The mother-of-two undertook a brain biopsy but the tumour could not be operated on.

After intensive courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy both failed to shrink the tumour.

The couple, who have been married since 2010, went on to research other methods of treatment.

Gemma's most recent scans have been stable and the cancer has not worsened - thanks to a £5,000-a-month trial drug from Germany.

A new goal of £120,000 has been now been set on the fundraising page to help pay for 12 months of treatment.