A Middlesbrough fan has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, after he left his 11-year-old child in a hotel to go and celebrate the team's win in town.

Greater Manchester Police say they were called in the early hours of Saturday with a report of concern for the welfare of a child - and found the boy was asleep alone in a hotel room in Trafford.

Police looked after the child while their 'unhappy' mum travelled down from the North East to pick them up.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. He remains in police custody for questioning.

A tweet from GMP Stretford said: "'Boro away fan arrested for child neglect last night, after choosing to leave his 11yr child in the hotel after the game whilst he went into town celebrating their victory drinking.

"We have looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from N/East to collect him."