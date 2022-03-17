A rapist has been jailed after his victim reported the attack to her local Boots pharmacy.

Northumbria Police praised the “quick-thinking and incredible bravery” of the woman after she was attacked in 2019.

Michael Henderson visited the victim at her home on June 14, raping her in a bedroom.

Too frightened to report Henderson to police, she visited a Boots pharmacy the following day in West Denton in Newcastle.

The woman felt safe to report the attack, knowing Boots are part of the Safe Spaces scheme, where businesses offer safe spaces for people experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Specially trained staff were able to make the victim feel safe and with her consent, they called Northumbria Police and reported the attack.Henderson, 39, was questioned by officers where he denied rape. He was convicted of the offence in December 2021, at Newcastle Crown Court.He was sentenced at the same court to six years in prison on Friday, March 11.

Detective Constable Victoria Threadgold, who led the investigation, praised the smart thinking and bravery of the victim reporting it at a Safe Space and hopes it will encourage other victims to do the same.Det Con Threadgold said: "This victim has suffered the most awful sexual violence and I can't commend her enough for coming forward to report to a Safe Space. It is with thanks to her quick-thinking and incredible bravery that Henderson is now behind bars and hopefully, she can begin rebuilding her life. "I also really want to praise the staff at the Boots pharmacy where the victim initially reported the rape. It is testament to their specialist training, empathy and support that she has had the strength to speak out."The charity UK Says No More is working with Boots UK, Morrisons, Superdrug and Well pharmacies, TSB banks and independent pharmacies across the UK to provide Safe Spaces in their consultation rooms for people experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence. Det Con Threadgold added: "We understand often victims of these awful crimes can be reluctant to report to police, but safeguarding is everyone's business and by having these excellent third-party reporting schemes in place can really help bring more victims forward. Safe Spaces really can help save lives. They are so vitally important to have in our communities."

Henderson of Bamburgh Walk, Gosforth will also have to sign the sex offenders’ register for life and has been handed an indefinite restraining order.