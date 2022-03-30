The Northern Lights are expected to be visible to the naked eye in northern parts of the UK this week after scientists detected solar flares.

The Aurora Borealis should be able to be viewed as far south as Scotland, parts of Northern England, parts of the Midlands and Northern Ireland on the nights of March 31 and April 1.

Experts predict a solar storm following a solar flare and a 'mass ejection', which is likely to drive the spectacular lights southward towards the equator.

According to the British Geological Survey, the best chance of seeing the phenomenon will be on Thursday and Friday, if the skies are clear enough.

What are the Northern Lights?

An Aurora Borealis effect occurs when energised particles from the sun slam into Earth's upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph (72 million kph), but our planet's magnetic field protects us from the onslaught.

As the Earth's magnetic field redirects the particles toward the poles, they combine with the upper atmosphere and produce dazzling colours.

Aurora Borealis over the Sycamore Gap at Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland Credit: PA

Where and when can I see the Northern lights in the UK?

The British Geological Survey (BGS) has issued a 'Geomagnetic Disturbance Alert' this week - meaning it's a prime time for keen night sky-watchers to catch a rare glimpse of the Northern Lights.

This comes after an M1-class (minor) solar flare caused a coronal mass ejection (CME) on March 28, in which plasma from the sun is ejected into space.

When this happens, significant disturbances to the geomagnetic field are likely to occur and this often leads to a solar storm.

Solar storms transmit magnetic charges and electrical fields towards the Earth.

When the storm is significant, a greater intensity of particles is transmitted, meaning the aurora borealis is more pronounced and therefore more likely to be seen further south.

Weather forecast: What areas will be clear enough for me to see the Northern lights?Experts say Aurora Borealis chasers have the best hope of viewing the spectacular phenomenon in clear night-time sky conditions and in the countryside, away from city 'light pollution'.

Unfortunately, the Met Office has forecast an "unsettled" week of weather ahead.

There will likely be heavy cloud cover for most areas and even sleet and snow.

However, in Scotland, the skies are set to clear up in many areas despite a wintry few days forecast .

The best time for people in Dumfries and Galloway to see the Northern Lights will be on night of Thursday, March 31, when the clouds are due to have dissipated.

The same goes for those in Northern Ireland, where the skies are more likely to be clear on Thursday night than on Friday.

Belfast is expected to be relatively cloudless between 9 and 10pm on Thursday.

Prospects of spotting the lights in the northeast of England look less promising, with Leeds, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and much of Northumberland set for cloudy and often snowy nights on both dates the Northern Lights are forecast.

People in the northwest of England stand a better chance, with Carlisle and Manchester both due relatively clear skies on Thursday night.