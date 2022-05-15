Thousands take part in Children's Cancer Run in Newcastle

Thousands of runners hit the start line at Newcastle Racecourse today for the 2022 Children’s Cancer Run.

The run was set up in 1983 to support families affected by childhood cancer at the Great North Children’s Hospital.

To date, it's raised £7.5 million for research into treatments and cures for childhood cancer carried out here in Newcastle.

Among those taking part in the fun will be a team from the Paediatric Oncology Day Unit at the Great North Children's Hospital, in Newcastle.

Runners Lisa Ternent; Vicky Ainsley; Nicole Laws; Gemma Wilson; Laura Keen; Emma Castonguay; and Georgina Mellor will take on the 3-mile course as ‘Dream Team Ward 14’.

The nurses all work together on the Ward 14 children’s oncology day unit. The unit provides outpatient and day care facilities for children and young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Ward 14 Play Specialist Lisa Ternent said: “Through our work on the children's oncology day unit, we see first-hand the support that Children’s Cancer North provides to the patients and families. This is really important, anything from the new parent packs, to arts and crafts.

“We decided to do the run as we wanted to give a little back to the families. We all work long, hard hours and training for the run has kept us fit in a positive way. We have staff children and grandchildren joining in too and we’re all really looking forward to it.”

Held at Newcastle Racecourse on May 15, the Children’s Cancer Run is a cross-country fun run for everyone, with the choice of one, three or five mile courses.

Now in its 39th year, the event began through Kings School in Tynemouth in order to raise money for the North of England Children’s Cancer Research fund, as one of their pupils suffered from cancer.

A volunteer committee was set up to manage the organisation of the run and today many of the original members still volunteer their services. Chris Peacock, the pupil at Kings School who had cancer and who inspired pupils and staff to raise money, is now also chair of the committee.

Over time, the run has grown to become the biggest single charity fun run in the UK and the charity’s main fundraising event annually - raising over £7.5m for children’s cancer research as part of the legacy charity NECCR.

Chris Peacock, Chairman of Children’s Cancer North and founder of the Children’s Cancer Run, said: “The staff from the children's oncology day unit work tirelessly to help children and young people who have been diagnosed with cancer. We are so grateful that they have decided to run together to support Children’s Cancer North in this year’s Children’s Cancer Run.

“We know there will be many families at the run who have spent time on the unit over the years who will be delighted to see the nurses who cared for them so well running to raise money to help other patients.

“The Children’s Cancer Run is always a great day out. We would like to invite everyone to come along and enjoy the fun while supporting a great cause.”

The Children’s Cancer Run is still open for entries. All registered runners will receive a limited edition medal; a snack pack; and a limited edition t-shirt for all runners aged 16 years and under.