Hundreds of tributes have been paid to a football scout who has died while walking in the Lake District.

Karl Newton, from South Tyneside, is believed to have been walking with friends when he died on Friday 1 July.

The 37-year-old had been a fan of Hebburn Town FC since he was boy and worked in various roles for the club.

Mr Newton was an experienced and highly-regarded football scout, who went on to work for Stockport County, AFC Fylde, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leyton Orient.

Most recently he joined Blackburn Rovers as their new technical recruitment analyst.

Teams across the north of England have joined in sharing their sadness at his sudden death.

In a post on Hebburn Town's Facebook page, Mr Newton's sister, Tracey McDonald, said: "I am overwhelmed with all of the kind words and messages for my brother Karl.

"He had a huge heart and didn't have a bad bone in his body, always willing to help anyone and when he walked in a room he brought with him sunshine and laughter.

"His family appreciate all of your kind thoughts, words and prayers.

"It warms our hearts and gives us such comfort knowing he touched so many people's lives in such positive ways. Thank you."

