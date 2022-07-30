A man has died following a road traffic collision on Norton’s Junction Road on Teesside.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene from 5.47am on Saturday 30th July. The collision involved two vehicles, a blue Land Rover Freelander and a blue Nissan Qashqai.

The man who died was in a passenger in the Land Rover Freelander.

The driver of the Land Rover Freelander, a 20-year-old-man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Police are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to contact them on 101, reference 133388.