Football pundit Chris Kamara has said he is grateful for the outpouring of support after he opened up about his struggle with speech condition apraxia.

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, the former footballer revealed he stepped back from live broadcasting after feeling like a fraud on air.

The 64-year-old from Middlesbrough, known to many as "Kammy", told Dragons Den entrepreneur Stephen Bartlett he no longer brings to the table what he used to.

However, following the release of the podcast episode, Kamara said the amount of supportive messages he received had taken him by surprise.

He tweeted: "I can’t respond to everyone, but many thanks to all for the support and messages, which haven’t gone unnoticed - I’m very grateful."

Kamara left his high-profile role on Sky Sports earlier this year after viewers noticed him slurring his words.

He later revealed that he had been diagnosed with apraxia of speech – a neurological disorder that affects the brain pathways involved in planning the movements needed to speak.

In the hours following the release of the interview, searches for the term 'apraxia' on Google spiked.

In response to the rise, Steven Bartlett said: "I think it’s safe to say Kammy’s mission to spread the word is succeeding".

