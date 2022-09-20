Savannah Marshall's World Middleweight Title fight against Claressa Shields has been rescheduled.

The Hartlepool-born boxer, who is the current WBO World Middleweight Champion, was due to take to the ring for the eagerly awaited contest on 10 September.

However, the event was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of The Queen.

Organisers have confirmed it will now take place at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 15 October.

The bout represents the culmination of a rivalry going back to 2012, when Marshall recorded a victory over the American as an amateur. Since that point, Shields has remained undefeated. Neither have yet lost a professional fight.

The winner of this fight will become the undisputed champion in their division, holding all four Middleweight Champion belts.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's high-stakes bout was announced earlier this year. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Both contenders have since been involved in heated exchanges ahead of the fight, with tempers flaring at a press conference announcing the event in July 2022.

The rest of the bill will remain unchanged, with Mikaela Mayer facing Alycia Baumgardner for the world featherweight title in the chief support.

Tokyo Olympic champion Lauren Price, plus former amateur team-mates Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois, are also on the all-female card.