Almost a year after the death of her son, the mother of Jack Woodley has shared her final moments with him.

Ten teenagers were found guilty of Jack's murder on Wearside earlier this year - and sentenced to a total of more than 120 years behind bars.

As the Houghton Feast fair, where the 18-year-old had been before he was killed, returns to the region, his mother has released powerful footage of her last minutes with him in hospital.

Zoey McGill says all the pain came flooding back this week. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Zoey McGill told ITV Tyne Tees: "It didn’t feel real. Unable to cry, hugging my son. Watching him go, the colour draining from him as he lay dying.

"The pain was that bad you kind of go numb, unable to cry. You’re not, you’re not able to think - it just feels like I’m in some kind of nightmare."

She said the pain came flooding back this week when she heard another teenager's life had been lost in a suspected stabbing.

Tomasz Oleszak died in the early hours of Tuesday following an alleged assault the previous evening.

Ms McGill said: "I kind of cried for his family really. For his mum for his dad because I know how that feels. Part of me just wanted to go and cuddle his mum and say I know what you're going through I know how you're feeling."

The Houghton Feast starts today, Friday 7 October and Ms McGill is taking the opportunity to plead with people not to carry a knife.

She added: "I just hope that the people who visit the feast this year have Jack in the back of their minds and remember what happens when you have a knife. It needs to stop. It needs to stop, full stop. It's not big, it's not clever.

"And if they could really see the destruction. Even a year on. It feels like it happened last night."

You can watch Gregg Easteal's report here: