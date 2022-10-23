Police are appealing for witnesses after a gun was fired which damaged the window of a house which contained three children in Middlesbrough.

It happened on Sunday, October 23 shortly before midday.

In a statement, Cleveland Police said two men rode along the road on a quad bike before firing the gun on Cotswold Avenue in Brambles Farm.

Police said that although the house was occupied with residents including three children at the time the gun was discharged, nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number SE22190606.