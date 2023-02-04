An Australian company has reportedly been selected as the preferred bidder for embattled firm Britishvolt.

Reports in the Financial Times suggest that work is ongoing across the weekend on a bid by Recharge Industries to buy the company out of administration.

Britishvolt, which had plans to create a multi-billion pound gigafactory to build batteries for electric cars at a site in Cambois in Northumberland, called in administrators last month after talks to save the company collapsed.

The majority of its 300 employees were made redundant.

If successful, the company would have created a plant at the site in Cambois worth around £3.8 billion to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

The company had called on the government to provide funding for the project but ministers said the funding was contingent on it securing private investment.

Recharge Industries emerged as a party interested in buying the company out of administration shortly after administrators at EY were called in.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...