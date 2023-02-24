Northern Pride is returning to Tyneside for another festival this summer.

The event will take place at Newcastle’s Town Moor over the weekend of 22-23 July.

Northern Pride said it will introduce a "small charge" to enter the festival arena to cover "spiralling costs" and the continued after effects of the pandemic.

There will also be a community village, which is free to enter.

Festival organisers said the charge would allow it to maintain "high standards".

The festival arena will feature headline music acts, which are yet to be announced, plus the BeScene dance and cabaret zone, which will showcase performers from across Newcastle’s LGBTQIA+ scene.

There will also be bars and food stalls, along with the funfair and access to the Platinum Bar and Garden.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make, but if we are to keep Northern Pride Festival at the level people expect, while maintaining a free to access community event, we have had to introduce a charge for the Festival Arena.” said Ste Dunn, director of Northern Pride.

“Costs have increased massively and this is the only way we can provide such a fantastic event in the current climate.”

A map reveals the layout for the 2023 festival Credit: Northern Pride

The community village will also bring back the sports and active life zone and the LGBT Northern Social Group will return to support those who may be attending Pride for the first time.

“We are committed to keeping the Community Village free,” said Mr Dunn.

“This area is right at the heart of the Pride movement, creating a safe space for people to come together in grass roots activities and activism.”

The community village will also see the return of the family and youth zone and the health and wellbeing area, which for the first time, will operate across the whole weekend.

The Rainbow Village and its market stalls will also be open on both days.

Northern Pride will be working with its charity and not-for profit partners to gift tickets to their service users, with festival attendees having a ‘Pay it Forward’ option on the ticketing platform which will allow Northern Pride to donate additional free tickets to those who may be unable to purchase them.

Tickets start from £6 for each day or £10 for a weekend pass. Tickets for over 12s are now on sale on the Northern Pride website.

