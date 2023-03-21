Play Brightcove video

Watch our special programme on West Lane

On the day of the publication of a report criticising the failings of the region's largest mental health trust, ITV News Tyne Tees broadcasts a special programme.

Tees, Esk, and Wear Valleys NHS Trust ran West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Investigations began into the care of patients following the deaths of two 18-year-olds - Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif - at the hospital in 2019, along with the death of their friend Emily Moore the following year.

Published on Tuesday 21 March, the independent report described an "environment of chaos" that failed to put safety first.

ITV Tyne Tees spoke with a former patient, a whistleblower and a family whose daughter died while under the Trust's care.