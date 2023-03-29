A man who took blocks of cheese from a supermarket and then stole a woman's pension money when she refused to buy them from him has been jailed for two years.

Richard Gary Jenkinson, from Montrose Street in Darlington, took the cheese from Sainsbury's Westbury Street store in Thornaby in July 2022.

The 39-year-old then went to a woman's house, and demanded she bought the diary product from him.

When she refused, he barged into her home, assaulted her and stole the 68-year-old's purse containing £380 of her pension money, bank cards and bus pass.

He was found using CCTV from Stockton Borough Council.

DC Niamh Birdsall from Stockton police said the actions of Richard Gary Jenkinson are "unforgivable".

She said: “The victim was understandably shaken and extremely frightened after suffering this ordeal. No one should be attacked in their own home ... Jenkinson rightly deserves to pay for his actions by being behind bars."

