A person has died after being hit by a train, transport police have confirmed.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident in Darlington, which happened just before 7:30am on Friday 21 April.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police confirmed a person had died.

Officers were called at 7:28am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesperson said: "Paramedics also attended, however, a person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are currently working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death."

All lines are blocked between Darlington and Newcastle, resulting in cancellations and delays to services.

National Rail said major disruption is expected until the end of the day.

CrossCountry, LNER, Lumo, TransPennine Express and Northern services are affected and passengers are advised to check with the companies for further information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...