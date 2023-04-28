A six-year-old who has been undergoing gruelling treatment has rung the bell to signal that he is cancer-free.

Leland, from Gateshead, got to mark the special moment at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI).

Wearing his Anthony Nolan t-shirt, Leland was cheered on by staff on ward three, where he has been having his treatment, as he took part in the important tradition.

The football-mad youngster hit the headlines last year when his search for a stem cell donor went viral after being shared by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Since then, it appears the pair have struck up a budding friendship.

Leland, who was diagnosed with pre-leukaemia last year, had a stem cell transplant in January and has spent months in hospital undergoing further treatment.

He is now able to go home, though he will have regular visits to hospital.

