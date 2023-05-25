A murder enquiry has been launched after a man in his 50s was found dead in a flat in Billingham.

Cleveland Police confirmed the enquiry is ongoing after emergency services were called to a property at Kennedy Gardens at around 6:40am on Thursday 25 May 2023.

The man's next of kin have been informed and have been offered specialist support.

Two men, 56 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in custody.

Cleveland Police said: "We would reassure the local community that there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.

"Officers remain at various locations across the town conducting enquiries and anyone with information or concerns is urged to speak to them in confidence."

