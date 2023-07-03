Former Sunderland footballer Kieron Brady has opened up on his battle with alcoholism and how his addiction came close to killing him.

The 51-year-old, who spent four years with the Black Cats between 1989 and 1993, said he hopes speaking out will help others.

He said: "The true cost of alcohol goes beyond currency.

"Alcoholism was en route to killing me, it was proving destructive and debilitating in the months and years before I stopped. The symptoms of the illness were extreme, but the consequences of the consumption were every bit as chaotic.”

Brady was speaking as Sunderland Drug and Alcohol Partnership announced their new strategy, Calling Time: Time to Rethink Drink, which aims to help people cut down on their alcohol consumption.

Speaking during the launch, he added: “The benefits of sobriety have been endless and still emerge to this day, more than 14 years after I had my last drink. I was mentally fettered by the idea that life without alcohol held no meaning.

"I now feel free - my mental health restored, and I have peace of mind."

Sunderland Drug and Alcohol Partnership, which is made up of the city council, Northumbria Police, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and other partners, have co-produced a strategy which outlines a collaborative approach to reduce alcohol-related harms.

Kieron Brady has opened up on his battle with alcoholism. Credit: Sunderland City Council

The strategy aims to help those who drink moderately to cut down while also ensuring the provision of quality treatment and recovery services and helping people who need more specialist support.

The three main objectives are:

Prevention and early intervention.

Providing specialist interventions to promote a quality treatment and recovery system.

Protecting children, young people and families from alcohol-related harm.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, who is part of Sunderland City Council’s cabinet and chairs the health and wellbeing board, said: “We strive to improve the health and wellbeing of all residents to ensure that no one in Sunderland is left behind.

“We have worked with a wide range of partners, including people with lived experience, to develop this strategy and ensure it meets the varying needs of people in Sunderland.

"It covers everything from raising awareness of the health harms that alcohol brings to taking early intervention to prevent alcohol problems developing, and specialist treatment for those who need it.”

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Kieron Brady and Julie Parker-Walton unveil Sunderland's new alcohol reduction strategy - 'Time to Rethink Drink' Credit: Sunderland City Council

Dr Kate Lambert, a consultant in emergency medicine at Sunderland Royal Hospital, added: “Alcohol abuse comes at a great cost. It can cause a range of long-term health issues and have a devastating effect on families. It also places huge demand on our already stretched services.

"We have seen a rise in alcohol-related harm. This is not only in those with alcohol addiction.

"Working together across the city will no doubt have a much wider impact and help many more people to live longer, healthier lives."

The Chief Medical Officer recommends no more than 14 units of alcohol a week, spread across three days or more.

