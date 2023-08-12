A review is being set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board after a former Durham coach admitted sexually assaulting a teenage player.

Michael Strange had previously been convicted of similar offences against young cricketers on four previous occasions.

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old appeared via video link from prison for a 10-minute hearing at Sunderland Magistrates' Court.

He admitted a single charge of indecent assault on a 14-year-old child in the Tyne and Wear area in the late 1990s.

The PA news agency spoke to one of Strange's victims in 2022, who called on the ECB to hold an inquiry.

Their internal review will be done by the organisation's safeguarding team.

In December 2022, the NSPCC Child Protection in Sport Unit concluded the ECB is meeting the unit's safeguarding standards.

An ECB spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with all victims of Michael Strange and we applaud their bravery in coming forwards.

"The ECB suspended Michael Strange from all cricket activity in May 2005, as soon as he was arrested and we were informed of the allegations, and he was permanently disqualified from all cricket activity in April 2006.

"The ECB has been able to obtain some limited information about the offences. While victims retain their lifetime right to anonymity, the police have extended an offer to all victims to speak tot he ECB should they wish to contact us."

Strange has now admitted or been convicted on five separate occasions of abusing young players he was coaching at two clubs in the north east, and was most recently sentenced in January 2002.

It was understood Strange's prison sentence for his previous offending was coming to an end soon, but he will still be behind bars when this latest case is dealt with at the Crown Court.

