Steel manufactured on Teesside will be used on an offshore wind plant being built at Teesworks - an industrial site on the area's former steelworks site.

As part of a deal worth more than £100 million, British Steel's Beam Mill at Lackenby, near Redcar, will produce more than 30,000 tonnes of steel to be used in the SeAH Wind plant, based at South Bank.

The 800 metre-long building, which will be the first of its kind in the UK when it is completed, will also be the largest monopile facility in the world.

It is using recycled steel from the former steelworks site, which have now been demolished.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Our steel built the world from the Sydney Harbour Bridge to Canary Wharf. Now from our proud past we’re building a bright future in the industries of tomorrow – and we’re making use of what we do best.

“This once again shows how SeAH and the firms we’re bringing to the Teesworks site are fully behind having a local workforce at the heart of making Teesside the green energy capital of the UK."

The SeAH factory will include 1.13 million sq ft of factory space where monopiles up to 120 metres tall and 15.5 metres in diameter will be built.

Once complete, they will be transported to the South Bank Quay facility before being sent out to the North Sea for installation.

