There is "insufficient evidence" to support manslaughter charges in an investigation into the deaths of two workers at an industrial site, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has confirmed.

John Mackay and Tom Williams died following an explosion at Teesworks, on Teesside, on 19 September 2019.

Since then, Cleveland Police and the HSE have been carrying out an investigation which has concluded there is "insufficient evidence" to support gross or corporate manslaughter charges.

The investigation will now be led by the HSE.

The families of both men have been informed of the decision.

The explosion happened on the Teesworks site in September 2019. Credit: PA

HSE principal inspector John Heslop said: “Although some of these developments are difficult for the families of John and Tom, I have assured them that the criminal investigation into their deaths remains ongoing. We also made it clear our investigation will be a thorough one, while also recognising the desire for a speedy conclusion.”

This remains a criminal investigation that Cleveland Police will continue to support, the HSE added.

Mr Mackay and Mr Williams died following an explosion at the coke ovens on the former SSI steelworks site, which has now been demolished.

