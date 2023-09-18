The man convicted of the murder of schoolgirl Nikki Allan is attempting to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Nikki was killed in October 1992 and her murder went unsolved for more than 30 years until the conviction of David Boyd in May this year.

Boyd was found guilty of beating seven-year-old Nikki with a brick and stabbing her in a disused building near her home in Sunderland.

He was jailed for life and told he would serve a minimum of 29 years in prison for her murder.

However, it has been confirmed that Boyd's legal team has made an application to seek leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence.

The case is yet to be heard by a judge with preparation still in progress.

