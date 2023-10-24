A man has appeared before a court charged with the murder of a 59-year-old grandfather.

Mark Davison, from Easington, County Durham, died following an incident in Hartlepool in May 2022.

Mark Beaumont, 47, has now been charged with murder and appeared before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 24 October.

There the case was sent to Teesside Crown Court to be heard on Thursday 26 October for a plea hearing.

Beaumont was remanded in custody.

Following his death last year, Mr Davison was described by his family as a “a larger than life character who was taken too soon".

A 46-year-old woman previously arrested in connection with the incident was released with no further action.

