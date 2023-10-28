Gateshead boy Leland 'kicks cancer's butt' as he leaves isolation

A young boy from Gateshead who was diagnosed with pre-leukaemia has now left isolation and is once again cancer-free.

Seven-year-old Leland underwent a stem cell transplant in January and had been undergoing chemotherapy after his search for a donor went viral.

Weeks after being declared cancer free in April, his road to recovery took a backwards step when his cells weren't responding to treatment the way they should, and he required another bone marrow biopsy.

However, his family confirmed today that he has now left isolation - and was celebrating his new-found freedom at McDonalds.

Leland's story grabbed the headlines when Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds got involved in trying to find him a match.

The Deadpool star has sent several messages of support to Leland during his treatment.

His story began to attract attention after Blyth Spartans player JJ O'Donnell shared it online ahead of his team's FA cup qualifier game against Wrexham FC.

The story saw the number of people signing up on the Anthony Nolan donor register increase by 500%.

