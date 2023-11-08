Multi-award-winning musician and actor Sting is to receive the Freedom of the Borough of North Tyneside.

The Wallsend-born musician, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Sumner CBE, will receive the award on 9 November 2023 after initially being awarded the civic honour in 2010.

It is the highest honour any local authority can bestow and has been awarded to acknowledge the 72-year-old's achievements, lasting influence on the global music landscape and advocacy for North Tyneside.

Sting initially rose to prominence as the frontman for the band the Police before forging a successful solo career. He has won 47 awards including 17 Grammys and three Brits.

He is a Newcastle United fan and has regularly supported initiatives in the North East, donating money to help the regeneration of the outdoor pool in Tynemouth and backing Durham's bid to become the UK City of Culture.

