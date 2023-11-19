Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has returned home from the England squad due to a 'personal matter.'

He was due to play in the Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia on Monday 20 November.

The footballer will not travel abroad for the latest game, and has departed from the Three Lions camp at St George's Park in Staffordshire.

He has played a role in the team's Euro campaign so far, and was on the pitch for 90 minutes as England defeated Malta 2-0 in their last match Friday 17 November.