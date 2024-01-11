A chef has told the inquest into the death of a peanut allergy sufferer who died after eating a takeaway pizza that he would refuse an order from people with the condition.

James Atkinson, 23, and two flatmates ordered three chicken tikka masala pizzas, chips and assorted Indian dishes on the Deliveroo app from the Dadyal restaurant in Howard Street Newcastle in July 2020.

Mr Atkinson, a computer programmer who was originally from Leeds, became ill at his home in Jesmond shortly after eating less than a slice of his pizza and died around an hour later in hospital.

The cause of death was anaphylaxis caused by eating peanuts in the curry, the inquest in Newcastle has heard.

Mr Atkinson used Google to find out if chicken tikka masala contained peanuts, but he did not call the restaurant to inform them of his allergy, the coroner has been told.

The inquest has been told that James Atkinson died in hospital from anaphylaxis due to peanut ingestion. Credit: Family photo

Chef Muhammad Iqbal, 69, told the inquest he had 30 years of experience and had taken an official food safety course about allergens.

Coroner Karen Dilks asked him what he would do if an order contained a warning that the customer had a peanut allergy.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said: “I would have refused.”

Mrs Dilks asked if that was because the powder that was available that day to make the masala curry included peanuts.

He replied: “Because if anybody has an allergy with peanuts, you cannot dispense the order.”

Restaurant owner Ehsan Ulhaq agreed that although the chicken tikka masala on the menu listed among its ingredients almonds, cashews and coconut, a nut mix powder which included peanuts was used instead.

He told the inquest the restaurant, which he said his brother Gulfam ran for him, has been closed for almost two years.

The owner said there were signs in the restaurant and on menus asking customers to tell staff if they had a food allergy.

The inquest was adjourned until Friday when Gulfam Ulhaq is expected to give evidence.

