Newcastle United have placed sporting director Dan Ashworth on gardening leave after he reportedly told the club he would like to join Manchester United.

The Press Association reports that Ashworth has stepped away from his duties at St James' Park while the Red Devils formalise their approach.

New Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has identified the 52-year-old as the man he would like to lead an overhaul at Old Trafford and will now seek to agree a deal with the Magpies.

There is yet to be any formal communication between the two clubs but it is likely that they will both seek a quick resolution.

The period of gardening leave will make up a significant part of the negotiations between the clubs with Ashworth going through a similar process when joining Newcastle from Brighton in 2022.

Manchester United would have to pay Newcastle compensation should they wish to cut this period short with the Magpies likely to hold out for a significant financial package.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has aired concerns about Dan Ashworth's potential departure. Credit: PA

Eddie Howe has already expressed his concern over the potential for Ashworth to take his inside knowledge with him but also admitted he would like things to be sorted quickly.

“I think your concerns are relevant," he said when asked ahead of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. "I don’t know quite how much I can say on that, but I share your feelings.

“It goes without saying that we’re very protective of what’s ours, whether that’s players or staff. If people do eventually move on to other clubs, there’s a process to go through before that is reality.

“At some stage, there has to be a line drawn and things have to move forward.

“The club will always move forward. We’ve got some very good people in all departments doing some outstanding work that people don’t see.

“The club is hugely ambitious and that has never changed. I’ve got no doubt the club will be successful in the future.”

Newcastle are yet to comment publically on the situation but are expected to drive a hard bargain for the man who has played a crucial role behind the scenes in the last 20 months.

