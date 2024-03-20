A man has been charged with murder following the death of a Sunderland woman.

Police received a report from the ambulance service of concern for a woman at an address on Stockton Terrace, in the Grangetown area, shortly before 7.15am on 17 October last year.

Emergency services attended where the woman, 36-year-old Melissa Eastick, had suffered serious injuries consistent with an assault. She died at the scene.

Ms Eastick's next of kin continue to be offered support by specially trained officers.

Following her death, a murder investigation was launched.

Two men, aged 38 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

On Tuesday 20 March, the 41-year-old man, Stephen Todd, of Howick Park, Sunderland, was charged with murder.

He is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The second man, aged 38, was previously told he will face no further action.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins from Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Melissa’s family and friends at this incredibly tragic time.

“Specialist officers continue to offer support to Melissa’s loved ones, and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both in the community and online which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...