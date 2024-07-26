Workers at a chemical plant on Teesside could go on strike over plans they say will reduce staffing levels to "dangerous levels".

Members of Unite the Union at the Huntsman Polyurethanes plant in Redcar have said they will walk out if plans not to replace retiring workers goes ahead.

The company is not proposing redundancies but will reduce its headcount by not replacing workers as they leave.

Huntsman say the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has confirmed the plans will not cause a safety issue.

Production Process Technicians at the Wilton site voted in favour of a strike and the union says industrial action will be announced if the concerns are not resolved.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members are seriously concerned about public safety should Huntsman go ahead with its plans. These are highly skilled and specialised workers who are worried enough to strike.

"They have Unite’s total support – Huntsman Polyurethanes will not be allowed to ignore their concerns.”

A spokesman for Huntsman said the company is still in negotiation with the union.

He added: "The HSE have confirmed in writing that the changes in manpower we have implemented are safe and the facility has been operating under these conditions for the last year. So there is no safety issue relating to these changes."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...