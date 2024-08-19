An inspection has linked a "thriving illicit drugs market" to a rise in violence in HMP Durham.

A report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons found that most prisoners spent 22 hours or more in their cells forcing them to choose between having a shower, collecting medication or getting fresh air. Almost all prisoners were found to be living in overcrowded conditions.

PAVA incapacitating spray was also used more than any reception prison and used even when other options were available.

However, it also found that a new governor and deputy had brought increased stability to the prison that had not been in place before leaving "optimism for the future."

The unannounced inspection took place in the prison between 30 April and 16 May this year and assessed changes made since the last inspection in 2021.

The report found that violence had increased inside the prison. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Representatives from HM Inspectorate of Prisons questioned prisoners, staff and helpers as well as consulting prison documents.

They found the time prisoners spent in their cells to be the "most worrying aspect" of the inspection and something that had led to the extensive use of illegal drugs and the increase in violence.

Other findings included:

Almost all prisoners living in overcrowded conditions

Not enough activity spaces for prisoners

Many prisoners were not attending educational classes

Some prisoners had resorted to self-harm

Communal spaces were dilapidated and in need of attention

The use of incapacitant spray was the highest of any reception prison

Early-day arrangements had got worse from the initial inspection in 2021

Third of prisoners were released without anywhere to go and were often recalled as a result

However, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said there was "cautious optimism" for the future after a difficult 18 months.

The inspection found that positive steps were being made by the new Governor and leadership team to improve reception processes and provide more meaningful activity for prisoners.

One of the most positive aspects of the prison was a good relationship between prisoners and officers. The segregation unit was also well managed and better led than the last inspection while staff were said to have coped well with changing timescales of early release schemes.

Prison management will now have to address the concerns and set out a plan for them to be resolved, including the prison inspectorate in the process.

In response to the report's findings, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: “This government is committed to creating better citizens, not criminals, and the findings in this report are exactly why we are gripping the situation in prisons and supporting our hardworking staff.

“HMP Durham has already taken swift action to address the concerns including a full refurbishment of cells and is clamping down on illicit items by using its airport-style scanner to detect and thwart items from entering the prison.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...