Valuable historic exhibits including a gold medal linked to a former Manchester United goalkeeper have been stolen from a North East museum.

Northumbria Police are investigating following the daylight thefts from South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

Offenders reportedly forced entry to a Perspex display cabinet and took four gold items.

It is understood the theft could have taken place anytime between 10am on Monday 26 August and 12pm on Tuesday 27 August.

Among the items taken was a nine-carat gold single watch chain with a 1902 Edward VII two pound double sovereign attached. Each chain link has .375 marked individually.

A gold-coloured medal associated with the late former Manchester United goalkeeper Ray Wood, displaying an image of a player kicking a ball, was swiped.

The back of the medal is described as having Greek lettering engraved on it, as well as the words ‘Made in Italy’ and the date '15.07.70'.

The items taken have been described by the museum as 'irreplaceable'. Credit: South Shields Museum and Art Gallery

Also taken was a gilt metal ‘Coronation Hospital Fund’ medal, believed to be associated with the Ingham Infirmary, South Shields, as well as a cap badge from the British Electric Traction Company, Jarrow Tramways.

The badge is a gilded colour with the appearance of a horseshoe and a wheel combined in the centre of the badge.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact the force.

Geoff Woodward, museum manager, said: “These artefacts have great significance for the local history of South Tyneside. They are irreplaceable because of their provenance and local significance.

“The theft of these items will deny the public visiting the museum a chance to enjoy them both now and, in the future. We would urge anyone with information to get in touch with police.”

