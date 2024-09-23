A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a crash in County Durham.

Officers were called to a four-vehicle collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian on Spring Road, in Murton, just after 7.30pm on Sunday 22 September.

Paramedics also attended, but the 29-year-old rider died at the scene. The pedestrian received minor injuries.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody. He will be interviewed later on Monday.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “As we carry out our investigation, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone with dashcam/CCTV footage of the incident or anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information or footage should contact Durham Constabulary on 101.

